Senate special committee for maritime and admiralty zones convenes for 1st time

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 10:48 PM

A special Philippine Senate committee convened for the first time to tackle legislation defining the country’s maritime borders.

Experts believe these bills can complement the Philippines’ arbitral victory over China in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2023
