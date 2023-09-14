Home  >  News

PH, US eye more military facilities under EDCA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2023 10:28 PM

The US has sought joint access to more Philippine military facilities.

The idea was floated as the two allies emphasize the need to further strengthen Philippine security. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2023
 
