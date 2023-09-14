Home > News PH, US eye more military facilities under EDCA ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2023 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The US has sought joint access to more Philippine military facilities. The idea was floated as the two allies emphasize the need to further strengthen Philippine security. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight EDCA Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement US Philippines military facilities /entertainment/09/14/23/watch-maricel-soriano-joins-pira-pirasong-paraiso/overseas/09/14/23/putin-kim-gifted-each-other-rifles-kremlin/video/classified-odd/09/14/23/meet-ai-robot-mika-experimental-ceo-of-drinks-company/video/life/09/14/23/miss-universe-ph-may-bagong-rules-simula-2024/video/news/09/14/23/mosquito-treated-nets-kinabit-sa-paaralan-sa-los-baos