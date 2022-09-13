Home  >  News

Marcos orders moratorium on land amortization interest payments for farmers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 12:06 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. freezes amortization and interest payments for farmer-beneficiaries of the government’s agrarian reform program.

He made the move to mark his 65th birthday which his allies celebrated with him at the presidential palace. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022
 
