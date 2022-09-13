Home > News Marcos orders moratorium on land amortization interest payments for farmers ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2022 12:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. freezes amortization and interest payments for farmer-beneficiaries of the government’s agrarian reform program. He made the move to mark his 65th birthday which his allies celebrated with him at the presidential palace. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos amortization agrarian reform interest /sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season/business/09/15/22/8th-philippine-international-motor-show-opens/overseas/09/15/22/skorea-police-arrest-woman-over-dead-children-in-suitcases/news/09/15/22/deped-hotline-receives-less-than-20-reports-of-abuse/news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf