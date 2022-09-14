Home > News Commission on Appointments confirms Abalos, Remulla as DILG, DOJ chiefs ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2022 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine lawmakers confirmed the appointment of Benjamin Abalos Jr. as the country’s interior chief. Jesus Crispin Remulla was also confirmed as justice secretary but not before he was grilled on several pressing issues including the concerns over the country’s justice system. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Benhur Abalos Jesus Crispin Remulla DILG DOJ Commission on Appointments Department of Interior and Local Government Department of Justice /news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf/entertainment/09/15/22/marco-gumabao-to-star-in-series-shot-in-singapore/entertainment/09/15/22/rochelle-pangilinan-joins-coco-jodi-movie/entertainment/09/15/22/loisa-andalio-ronnie-alonte-enjoy-thailand-vacation/overseas/09/15/22/ukraines-zelenskyy-unhurt-after-car-accident