Commission on Appointments confirms Abalos, Remulla as DILG, DOJ chiefs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2022 11:25 PM

Philippine lawmakers confirmed the appointment of Benjamin Abalos Jr. as the country’s interior chief. Jesus Crispin Remulla was also confirmed as justice secretary but not before he was grilled on several pressing issues including the concerns over the country’s justice system. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 14, 2022
 
