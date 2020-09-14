Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Imahen ng Poong Nazareno iprinusisyon sa Quiapo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 07:21 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Ipinrusisyon sa paligid ng Quiapo ang imahen ng Mahal na Itim na Poong Nazareno sa gitna ng malakas na ulan. Pambihirang okasyon ito na mainit na sinalubong ng mga deboto. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   metro   metro news   religion   Quiapo Church   Black Nazarene   Black Nazarene procession   Itim na Nazareno   Poong Nazareno   TV Patrol   Jeck Batallones  