MANILA — House Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has urged former President Rodrigo Duterte to be active in politics again, according to Sen. Bong Go.

Go confirmed the news as he shared that Duterte and Arroyo had an informal meeting recently. Duterte will consult his family about the matter, added Go.

Political analyst Cleve Arguelles weighs in on whether Duterte will run for a national position in the 2025 midterm polls.

— ANC, September 12, 2023