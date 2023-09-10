Home  >  News

9 mini bus napinsala sa pagsabog sa Batangas terminal

Posted at Sep 10 2023 06:59 PM

Niyanig ng malakas na pagsabog ang isang terminal ng bus sa Laurel, Batangas. Aabot sa siyam na mini bus na nakaparada sa terminal ang napinsala sa nangyari. TV Patrol, Linggo, 10 Setyembre 2023

