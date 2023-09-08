'Bentahan ng bato': Sale of kidneys alarms NKTI

Watch more on iWantTFC

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute is sounding the alarm against the illegal sale of human kidneys following the arrest of a broker who had tried to sell the kidney of a friend on social media.

According to the victim "Carlo", he was enticed by the suspect to sell his kidney in exchange for P250,000. He said he needed the money to pay his rent.

NKTI Deputy Executive Director for Medical Services Romina A. Danguilan said illegal organ trafficking of human kidneys shows the desperation of some patients looking for a donor as well as middlemen who are trying to take advantage of potential donors.

"Talaga hong nakakalusot, you can see and you can feel the desperation of our dialysis patients, that they don't like this life of dialysis. They want to go back to a more normal life. It's really a problem," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Danguilan said the donation of a kidney should be done freely and not induced through the promise of monetary gain.

"'I'll give you my kidney if you give me a car. Bawal po iyun...Bawal ang may 3rd party like a broker. Middleman at broker pinakabawal. Do not deal with a 3rd party," she said.

"The kidney is a precious organ. Huwag po niyo ibebenta. Have respect for yourself. [Respetuhin natin ang ating katawan, hindi iyan isang bagay na itinitinda."

The NKTI official said donor support such as paying for a donor's PhilHealth premiums is allowed "but it is out of the compassion of the recipient."

She noted NKTI has strict rules on organ donation, with a multidisciplinary team checking the background of the potential donor.

The NKTI currently has 170 patients looking for a donor, with another 150 patients on the waiting list for a deceased donor.