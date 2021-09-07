Home  >  News

Severe tropical storm Jolina triggers floods in Bicol, Eastern Visayas areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2021 01:22 AM

Severe tropical storm Jolina triggered floods in parts of the Bicol and the Eastern Visayas regions. Karren Canon has more. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 7, 2021
