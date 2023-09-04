VP Duterte: 'We can live without confidential funds'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 05 2023 06:56 AM
ANC promo, Sara Duterte, Risa Hontiveros, Senate, Office of the Vice President, budget, budget hearing
- /overseas/09/05/23/belgium-struggles-with-spread-of-invasive-raccoons
- /video/overseas/09/05/23/myanmar-crisis-south-china-sea-to-headline-asean-summit
- /video/entertainment/09/05/23/i-regular-na-yan-madlang-people-aliw-sa-paandar-ni-darren
- /news/09/05/23/ineng-develops-in-extreme-n-luzon
- /video/news/09/05/23/sara-duterte-dinepensahan-ang-p500-m-confidential-funds-ng-ovp