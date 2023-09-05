'Confidential funds' na binigay sa OVP legal: Palasyo

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinanindigan ng Palasyo na legal ang confidential fund na binigay ng Office of the President sa Office of the Vice President noong 2022. Hindi naman ginisa ng mga mambabatas ang P10.7 billion budget ng Pangulo sa 2024. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Setyembre 2023.