Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Confidential funds' na binigay sa OVP legal: Palasyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 08:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinanindigan ng Palasyo na legal ang confidential fund na binigay ng Office of the President sa Office of the Vice President noong 2022. Hindi naman ginisa ng mga mambabatas ang P10.7 billion budget ng Pangulo sa 2024. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Setyembre 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Office of the Vice President   confidential funds   Office of the President  