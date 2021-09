Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine COVID-19 referral system on Friday asked the public for patience over delays in its response to some calls for assistance.

"Doon sa mga hindi po maka-connect, we’re asking for your patience dahil talagang sa dami ng cases din po natin… nako-congest din po ‘yong lines natin," said One Hospital Command Center medical officer Dr. Marylaine Padlan.

(To those who cannot connect, we’re asking for your patience because due to the number of cases, our lines are getting congested, too.)

The referral system in August received about 400 to 500 calls per day, up from 100 to 200 daily calls in July, she said in a televised public briefing.

"Around 20 percent ng calls natin ay galing sa NCR po," Padlan noted.

"Aside from NCR, marami rin po kaming nari-receive na tawag mula sa Region 4-A, sa Calabarzon po, and then sa Region 3 po," she added.

(Around 20 percent of our calls are from NCR... We also receive many calls from Calabarzon, and then Region 3.)

Padlan said the One Hospital Command Center would get back to all text messages or calls it would receive, despite delays.

It can be reached toll-free at hotline 1555. Those seeking healthcare may also call or text 0919 977 3333, 0915 777 7777, and (02) 886 505 00, Padlan said.