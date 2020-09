Truck ban, number coding still lifted in GCQ areas: MMDA

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The truck ban and number coding remain schemes lifted in areas under a general community quarantine, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday.

“Lifted pa rin ang truck ban pati ang ating coding kasi nga hindi pa ganun ka normal ang ating public transportation,” said MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia.

Garcia said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) appealed to the MMDA to lift the truck ban to allow the unhampered movement of essential goods.

“Truck ban na oras, wala na po muna 'yan. Essential, lalo na medisina, pagkain, basura kahit lahat ng industriya na pinapayagan during ECQ pinapayagan na po 'yan. Ultimo construction materials allowed po 'yan,” he said.

However, the MMDA official reminded that trucks should remain in their designated lane.

“Hindi puwedeng kahit saan sila. Lalong gugulo ang daloy ng trapiko,” he said.

Meanwhile, Garcia said there are other local government units that are imposing modified coding.

“Maiintindihan natin kasi ito 'yung business districts like Makati, meron silang modified coding d'yan,” he said.

He urged motorists to strictly follow traffic rules.