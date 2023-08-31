Home  >  News

QCPD under scrutiny for mishandling road rage incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:52 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Quezon City Police District is under scrutiny for their alleged mishandling of a road rage incident involving a dismissed cop and a cyclist. The ex-cop was a no-show at the Land Transportation Office where he was asked to explain his traffic violations stemming from the incident. Zyann Ambrosio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 31, 2023
Read More:  Quezon City Police District   QCPD   road rage   Land Transportation Office  