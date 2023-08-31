Home > News QCPD under scrutiny for mishandling road rage incident ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Quezon City Police District is under scrutiny for their alleged mishandling of a road rage incident involving a dismissed cop and a cyclist. The ex-cop was a no-show at the Land Transportation Office where he was asked to explain his traffic violations stemming from the incident. Zyann Ambrosio reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Quezon City Police District QCPD road rage Land Transportation Office /video/business/09/01/23/pse-ends-trading-month-lower-joins-asian-peers/video/news/09/01/23/doj-suspends-implementation-of-new-requirements-for-travelers/video/news/09/01/23/habagat-triggers-floods-across-ncr-nearby-provinces/video/news/09/01/23/ph-other-countries-reject-chinas-10-dash-line-map/sports/08/31/23/fiba-chot-reyes-leaves-personal-future-in-sbps-hands