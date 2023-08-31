Home  >  News

PH, other countries reject China's 10-dash line map

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:37 AM | Updated as of Sep 01 2023 12:39 AM

Diplomatic protests were triggered by China's 10-dash line map. The Philippines and several other countries are rejecting the map's excessive territorial claims. Zen Hernandez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 31, 2023
