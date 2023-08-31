Home > News PH, other countries reject China's 10-dash line map ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2023 12:37 AM | Updated as of Sep 01 2023 12:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Diplomatic protests were triggered by China's 10-dash line map. The Philippines and several other countries are rejecting the map's excessive territorial claims. Zen Hernandez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 31, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: China China 10-dash line map South China Sea diplomatic protests /sports/08/31/23/fiba-chot-reyes-leaves-personal-future-in-sbps-hands/news/08/31/23/yellow-rainfall-warning-up-in-metro-manila-nearby-provinces-pagasa/sports/08/31/23/fiba-france-overcomes-slow-start-crushes-iran/sports/08/31/23/very-disappointed-reyes-apologizes-as-losses-mount-for-gilas/news/08/31/23/18-cops-linked-to-illegal-drugs-wont-get-pension-pnp-chief