Canadian officials, health workers sound alarm over Filipino 'Queen of Canada'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 01:17 AM

Concerns have been raised over the rise of a Filipino-Canadian conspiracy theorist who has amassed thousands of followers in Canada. The self-declared “Queen of Canada” has been issuing troubling pronouncements that have endangered her supposed subjects themselves. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2022
 
