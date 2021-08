Bulacan town mayor's birthday gathering violated protocols: DOH

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The mayor of Obando town in Bulacan violated COVID-19 protocols for gathering with residents on his birthday, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Mayor Edwin Santos said he was surprised by his barangay officials and some of his friends, who brought food to this house.

The mayor should have advised his friends to postpone the gathering, said DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Based on our protocols they have violated whatever restrictions we're imposing right now. Kahit hindi po niya kasalanan, kahit di po niya sinasadya, sinasabi na pumunta lang ang mga tao, sana nabigyan natin ng advise ang ating mga kababayan na umuwi na lang sila atsaka na lang sila magse-celebrate," she told ANC's Headstart.

(Even if it was not his fault, not planned, and that people surprised him, he should have advised them to just go home and celebrate at a later time.)

"This might cause something that can increase transmission in their locality."

It is up to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to sanction local officials who violate health protocols, Vergeire added.

Several ranking government officials previously came under fire for holding social gatherings during the pandemic, including Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and former Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas.