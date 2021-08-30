MANILA - A Bulacan town mayor denied he broke health protocols when pictures of him were uploaded on social media where he appears to be celebrating his birthday with over a dozen people.

In a Facebook post, pictures of Obando Mayor Edwin Santos were uploaded Monday with around 20 people sharing meals together.

The post read “thank you mga BRO sa surprise greetings ang sasarap ng dala ninyong foods.”

"Hindi gatherings yun kasi di ko pa naman po birthday. Bukas pa po eh,” Santos said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

He said he was surprised by his barangay officials and some of his friends, who brought food to this house.

"Pumunta po sila para i-greet ako tapos may dala po silang pagkain. Kumain po kami. Kaya wala po kaming face mask. Pero ang distansya naman po namin di naman kami dikit- dikit eh. Medyo malayo ng konti. Siyempre kami po magkakaibigan,” he explained.

"Wala po kaming sinu-suway, kasi wala naman po kaming sine-celebrate. Kaya lang po hindi po maiiwasan, na kayo po kung mahal po kayo ng tao pupuntahan ka, eh di naman ako naka- ready. 'Di ko naman alam iyon. Pumunta sila, tapos po naghanda sila ng food. Kinain naman po namin, nagsalo- salo po kami...Surprise greetings lang po iyon,” he added.

Santos also said all of them are fully vaccinated.

"Fully vaccinated naman po kaming lahat...Ang COVID po sa amin, kokonti eh...Ngayon mga 80 plus, mga nasa 85 lang po," Santos said.

Santos is running for the vice mayoralty post in the coming elections, while his wife will be gunning for the mayoralty post.

