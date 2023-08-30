Home  >  News

QCPD chief quits for holding press conference for ex-cop in road rage incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:16 PM

A recent road rage incident involving a dismissed policeman cost him his job at the Philippine Supreme Court, and forced the Quezon City Police chief to resign. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2023
