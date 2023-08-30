Home  >  News

PH House panel swiftly approves VP Duterte's P2.3-B budget request for 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 11:06 PM

The speedy approval by a House panel of the Philippine vice president's proposed budget.

Progressive House lawmakers complain they were deprived of the chance to scrutinize Sara Duterte's confidential funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 30, 2023
