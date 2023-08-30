Home  >  News

ALAMIN: Presyo ng gulay sa Nueva Vizcaya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 09:50 AM

Bagamat walang epekto si Super Typhoon Goring sa mga taniman sa Nueva Vizcaya, hindi pa rin gumagalaw ang presyo ng gulay sa mga pamilihan dito.

Ayon kay Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc. general manager Gilbert Cumila, kulang pa rin ang supply ng gulay sa buong Luzon dahil sa nakaraang sunod-sunod na bagyo. 

Aniya, patuloy pa ring kinukuha ng mga reseller ang gulay sa NVAT dahil maibebenta nila ito ng mas mahal sa Metro Manila. 

"'Yung mga mamimili dito kaya nilang mamili ng pataasan para makakuha lang ng gulay dahil alam nila kaya nilang mabenta nang mas mataas diyan sa Metro Manila." 

"Katulad ng kamatis kahapon umabot na ng P110 hanggang P120 per kilo dito. Kapag bumabagsak 'yan, nasa sampung piso. Ngayon P100," ani Cumila.

Ito ang presyo ng mga gulay at prutas sa NVAT nitong Martes, Agosto 29. 

Ampalaya -Bilog 50 -55/kilo
Ampalaya-Long 55-60/kilo
Beans - Maroon 125-130/kilo
Beans - Pencil 125 -140/kilo
Broccoli 70-80/kilo
Cabbage -first class 50-55/kilo
Cabbage - 2nd class 60-65/kilo
Camote -Big. 30-40/kilo
Carrots -Unwashed 70-80/kilo
Carrots -Washed 80-90/kilo
Cauliflower 120-130/kilo
Celery 70-80/kilo
Chayote -Bunga 50-55/kilo
Chayote- Tops 20-25/kilo
Cucumber 25-30/kilo
Eggplant long 10-15/kilo
Gabi/galyang -Small 40-45/kilo
Garlic -kanso 680bag 7kls
Garlic -superwhite 690/bag 7kls 
Ginger -Hawaii 70-75/kilo
Ginger -taiwan 40-45/kilo
Ginger -native 25-30/kilo
Onion -Leeks 55-60/kilo
Lettuce- Green ice 180/kilo
Lettuce -IcebUrge. 180/kilo
Okra 10-15/kilo
Onion- Red lokal 1220/1370/size #1 10kilo bag
Onion-white lokal 980-1000 size big Med.bag
Pepper -Panigang 30-40/kilo
Pepper- Plastic 170-180 /kilo
Pepper -Sultan 190-200/kilo
Pepper -Taiwan 300-310/kilo
Pechay 15-20/ kilo
Potato -Super XL 80-90/kilo
Radish 15-20/kilo
Sitaw 40-50/kilo
Squash bella 16-18/kilo 
Squash malandi 15-20/kilo
Squash suprema 18-22/kilo
Sweet Peas 280-300/kilo
Tomato –Avatar 110-120/kilo
Tomato -Diamante 110-125/kilo
Turmeric. 20-25/kilo
Winged Beans/Pallang 20-25 per bundle
Wombok. 40-45/kilo
Yakun 20-30/kilo

FRUITS
Banana/dippig. 10-12/kilo
Calamansi 25-30/kilo
Citrus 40-55/kilo
Dragon Fruit 50-65/kilo
Kantong 12-15/kilo
Lakatan 20-25/kilo
Tumok 10-12/kilo
LEMON 25-30/kilo
Rambutan. 30-40/kilo

