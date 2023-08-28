Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy: PCG Batangas



A potential oil spill is feared after a fishing vessel sank in the waters off Calatagan, Batangas, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The vessel, F/V Anita DJ II, was carrying 70,000 liters of marine diesel oil when it sank on Sunday, August 27, the PCG said. Its 13 crew members were rescued.

On Monday, PCG-Batangas Station Commander Capt. Victorino Acosta confirmed to ABS-CBN News that an oil sheen has been observed in the area of the sunken ship.

The PCG-Batangas official said the group's incident command post has been activated, and its oil spill response readied. Based on the wind trajectory, the towns of Calatagan, Lemery, San Luis, Mabini, and Isla Verde may potentially be affected, he added.

(Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News)