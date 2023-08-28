Goring leaves 2 injured in Cagayan; 700 families leave homes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two people were injured while 700 families in 14 municipalities left their homes in Cagayan province during the onslaught of Typhoon Goring, a disaster official said Monday.

Ruelie Rapsing, head of the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said local officials conducted preemptive evacuation in 14 municipalities due to floods and rain-induced landslides.

There were no reported deaths as a result of the typhoon. Authorities have yet to give an estimate on the damage wrought by Goring.

Rapsing said power has been restored and the weather improved since Sunday night.

"Last night 6pm huminto 'yung moderate to heavy rains...Lumiliwanag na ang kalangitan namin dito," he said.

He noted that his office's budget for 2023 had just been approved.

"Ito 'yung annual budget...kailangang maghabol na kami sa utilization," he said.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.