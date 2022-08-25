Home  >  News

ANC

Ex-budget official, education officials face probe on laptop procurement project

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 11:09 PM

Heated exchanges during the Senate probe on the Department of Education’s multibillion-peso procurement of laptops for teachers.

DepEd officials defended their purchase of pricier laptops, but at least one senator saw collusion in the controversial project. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2022
 
