Marcos son among governors, officials to join Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2023 10:28 PM

More politicians jumped to the Philippine president’s political party ahead of the country’s mid-term polls.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered their oath and said his administration is leading the shift toward a federal system of government. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2023
