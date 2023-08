Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine General Hospital on Thursday warned the public against a fake Facebook page that is being used to sell fake milk products.

PGH spokesman Dr. Jonas Del Rosario said the fake Facebook page Philippine General Hospital-Metro Manila has a picture of the PGH director.

"Ang masama po dun minsan mayroong mga milk formula at mga produkto na pina-publish . Akala ng publiko ito ay galing sa PGH lalo na po pag nakita nila 'yung litrato ng aming direktor na tila ba nag-eendorso kami ng products," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Other fake Facebook pages were also being used to endorse Glufarelin, a product that has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

