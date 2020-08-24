Health dept short of nearly 3,000 COVID-19 workers

The health department said Monday it was still short of almost 3,000 workers to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency needs 10,468 health workers for the crisis and has gotten around 7,850 through emergency hiring, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“We are still short of about almost 3,000 healthcare workers so we can deploy them to the different facilities of the country,” she told ANC.

The government is offering hazard pay, life insurance, lodging and transportation to workers in private and public health facilities, she said.

