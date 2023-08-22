Home > News Tributes pour in for late migrant workers secretary Susan Ople ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2023 10:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The death of Philippine labor official Susan Ople. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mourns the passing of the migrant workers secretary as a big loss to the nation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Susan Ople DMW Department of Migrant Workers Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tributes obituary /sports/08/22/23/fiba-select-world-cup-games-to-be-aired-on-ptv4/sports/08/22/23/vtv-cup-choco-mucho-falls-to-vietnam-in-5-sets/overseas/08/22/23/eu-users-to-have-more-power-over-facebook-instagram-content/entertainment/08/22/23/on-festival-benben-adie-melomance-and-seori-added-to-lineup/overseas/08/22/23/srettha-thavisin-football-loving-property-mogul-turned-thai-pm