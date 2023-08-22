Home  >  News

Tributes pour in for late migrant workers secretary Susan Ople

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2023 10:43 PM

The death of Philippine labor official Susan Ople.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mourns the passing of the migrant workers secretary as a big loss to the nation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 22, 2023
