Truck sumabit sa mga lumaylay na kable, poste bumagsak

Bumagsak ang poste ng isang telecom company matapos mahagip ng isang truck ang mga lumaylay na kawad sa may Magsaysay Bridge sa Sampaloc, Maynila nitong Linggo.

Kwento ng barangay tanod na si Arsenio Gallenera ng Barangay 410, nasagi ng malaking truck na may kargang sementong panghalo ang mga nakalaylay na kable sa poste ng telecom companies.

“Sa sobrang mababa na ‘yung linya ng mga kawad na telephone company, ang nangyari, ‘yan nasabitan na ng truck. Wala naman na-damage kundi ‘yung poste lang ng Telco,” ani Gallenera.

Itinali muna nila ang mga kawad at gumamit ng mga kahoy para maiangat ito. Gabi na nang simulang i-clear ang kalsada ng telecom companies.

Ayon sa mga residente ng lugar, matagal na nilang inirereklamo ang sala-salabat na mga kable na hindi naman kaagad naaaksyunan.

“Marami po laging dumadaan na truck diyan, nasasagi po. Nawawalan po kami ng internet tulad nung nakaraan nasagi ng truck. Napakadelikado po nun. Paano po kung may biglang dumaan po,” sabi ni Chris Angelo Gregorio.

Nakipag-ugnayan ang barangay sa Meralco at telecom companies para maisaayos ang mga nasabing kawad at umaasa sila ng agarang solusyon lalo na’t magbabalik-eskwela na ang mga estudyante.

“Delikado kasi number 1 po pasukan na po ng ibang may klase and then ‘yung mga batang naglalaro po dun. Nananawagan po ako sa Meralco sana po matugunan na po ‘yung nangyari sa wirings po namin along Legarda St. Sampaloc, Manila,” ayon kay Kagawad Bonn Guillomas ng Brgy. 410.

Sinusubukang kunin ang panig ng Meralco at ng iba pang telecom companies sa nangyaring insidente.