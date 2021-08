Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Saturday said it has expanded its bed capacity to be able to take in more COVID-19 patients.

PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said the hospital originally has 250 beds allotted for COVID patients.

“Kahapon, naitala namin ’yung record number, 254 ang latest count ng aming COVID patients so we had to add more beds. So ngayon po we’re working on adding about 50 beds para maging 300 po,” Del Rosario said.

(On Friday, we had a record 254 based on our latest count of COVID patients, so we had to add more beds. Now, we’re working on adding about 50 beds to make it 300.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Del Rosario said the move is not that easy, as they also have to consider their non-COVID patients.

“We’re trying to either transfer them or discharge them as soon as possible,” he said.

Del Rosario said non-COVID patients whose conditions aren’t dire should consider going to other hospitals.



“Nakikiusap kami na kung hindi talaga life and limb-threatening emergency ay sa ibang ospital muna sila magpunta,” he said.

(We appeal to them to go to other hospitals if it’s not really a life and limb-threatening emergency.)

PGH attends to moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. He said mild cases are referred to isolation facilities of the local government unit.

- TeleRadyo 14 August 2021