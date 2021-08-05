The facade of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 5, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A newborn and 7 other children up to 15 years old are admitted at the Philippine General Hospital for COVID-19, its spokesperson said Thursday.

The newborn was referred to the PGH for treatment for a heart abnormality and was found to be positive for COVID-19, PGH spokesman Dr. Jonas del Rosario said.

The child's mother tested negative for COVID-19, he added.

"Anim po sa walo ay still considered either severe or critical. Dalawa po doon ay moderate, tatlo po ang intubated o nasa ventilator, ang iba po ay nangangailangan ng some oxygen support," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Six out of 8 child patients are still considered either severe or critical. Two of them are moderate, three are intubated or on ventilator, the others need some oxygen support.)

The hospital has yet to receive the genome sequencing results of the children, according to Del Rosario. The PGH previously reported 21 Delta cases.

The spokesman also clarified a social media post attributed to him that states some children with severe COVID-19 are forced to stay home because PGH can no longer accommodate them.

"Hindi naman po kami nananakot na laganap na ang COVID sa mga bata. Ang sinasabi lang po namin ay nagkaka-COVID po ang ating mga anak kaya kailangan nating mag-ingat," he said.

(We're not sowing fear that COVID-19 is now widespread among children. We're just saying that our children are contracting the disease so we should all be careful.)

The country's largest COVID-19 referral hospital plans to add four more beds to its pedia coronavirus ward.

The hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) for adults is full, while 153 out of 225 beds are available, according to Del Rosario.

"Ang challenge lang po kung severe or critical 'yun po ang medyo challenging dahil sa adult po puno ang ICU," he said.

(It would be challenging for us if the patient is severe or critical because the adult ICU is at full capacity.)

The hospital will decrease its elective surgeries to make way for more COVID-19 patients, Del Rosario added.

Some 86 percent of PGH patients are unvaccinated, 11 percent are partially vaccinated while 3 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the spokesman.