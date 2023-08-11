Home  >  News

PCG, police stage joint exercises in Manila Bay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2023 03:04 AM

Philippine Coast Guard and police units stage joint exercises in Manila Bay to demonstrate their interoperability. The Coast Guard insists the activity should not be seen as a response to China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. Jacque Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2023
