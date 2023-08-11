Home > News PCG, police stage joint exercises in Manila Bay ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2023 03:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine Coast Guard and police units stage joint exercises in Manila Bay to demonstrate their interoperability. The Coast Guard insists the activity should not be seen as a response to China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea. Jacque Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: West Philippine Sea Philippine Coast Guard Manila Bay China /video/life/08/12/23/veteran-actor-robert-arevalo-passes-away-at-85/video/business/08/12/23/pse-sees-3rd-weekly-loss-amid-lower-2q-growth/video/news/08/12/23/ofw-returns-home-for-wake-of-son-killed-by-cops/video/news/08/12/23/doj-prepares-multiple-murder-charges-vs-rep-teves/video/business/08/12/23/ph-business-groups-oppose-proposal-to-ban-chinese-products