Senators welcome suspension of Manila Bay reclamation projects

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 10:47 PM

Philippine senators praise a decision by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to suspend nearly all Manila Bay reclamation projects.

But one senator insists the order should also ban any Chinese reclamation activities in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023
