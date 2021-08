Vaccine sites endure pandemonium before ECQ return in Metro Manila

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pandemic pandemonium on the eve of Metro Manila's two-week-long lockdown as chaos ensued at vaccination sites Thursday as hordes of people rushed to get their COVID jabs. Their panic is fueled by rumors that unvaccinated persons will be deprived of cash aid and their mobility. Zyann Ambrosio has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2021