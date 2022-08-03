Home  >  News

Quake-hit Abra residents fear landslides, aftershocks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:29 AM

More than 2,400 aftershocks have been recorded since last Wednesday's deadly earthquake in Northern Luzon. State seismologists said the strongest was at magnitude 5.1. Fears of more aftershocks and landslides continue to loom large among quake survivors. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022
