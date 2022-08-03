Home > News Quake-hit Abra residents fear landslides, aftershocks ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC More than 2,400 aftershocks have been recorded since last Wednesday's deadly earthquake in Northern Luzon. State seismologists said the strongest was at magnitude 5.1. Fears of more aftershocks and landslides continue to loom large among quake survivors. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Abra earthquake Abra aftershocks Phivolcs aftermath /sports/08/04/22/alex-eala-loses-to-german-opponent-in-poland-tournament/spotlight/08/04/22/monkeypox-vaccine-availability-and-effectiveness/overseas/08/04/22/chinas-aggressive-military-drills-not-justified-g7/video/business/08/04/22/ph-shares-end-above-6400-for-first-time-in-a-month/video/news/08/04/22/imee-marcos-defends-maid-in-malacaang