Bill seeks removal of mandatory retirement for workers

MANILA – A bill seeking to remove the mandatory retirement age for workers in the private sector has been filed in the House of Representatives.

Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo “Ompong” Ordanes said the bill seeks to allow senior citizens to continue to work as long as they have a doctor’s clearance saying they are fit to work.

“Actually itong aking bill, yung mga senior citizens na kaya pang magtrabaho. Halimbawa ito yung ano eh, yung mga, yung magre-retire sa isang kumpanya pero gusto pang magtrabaho, at ang employer naman ay willing siyang, ika ngang i-employ muli,” he said.

(Actually my bill is for senior citizens who can still work. For example, if they are about to retire but they still want to work, and the company still wants to employ them.)

“’Di ba meron tayong compulsory na requirement…para ‘tong optional, pero provided na mai-prove ng senior citizen na kaya pa niyang gawin yung kanyang, yung kanyang performance of his job ay kaya pa niya. Capable pa siya. At ang kumpanya naman ay willing siyang icontinue, continuous yung kanyang pagtatrabaho,” he explained.

(Remember we have a compulsory requirement? With this bill we're like making optional, but provided the senior citizen proves that he can still perform at his job, that he is capable. And the company wants him to continue working.)

Ordanes said the technical working group assigned to the bill has yet to lay down penalties on those who violate the law.

“Pero wala akong nakikitang ano na dapat parusahan, kasi nga kung ayaw na rin nga, kung nararamdaman ng employer na medyo humihina na si lolo o si lola, eh pwede naman niyang [ipa-retire],” he said.

(But I don't see any need for penalties, because if the employer feels that lolo or lola can no longer work, then the employer can't make him retire.)

“Basta nakita ng employer, oy mahina na magtrabaho si lolo, si lola, ay pwede na ring kumuha na, pa-retire.”

“Kahit na gustuhin pa ni lolo, kung nakikita naman ng employer ika nga mabagal na mag-isip, mabagal na gumalaw, eh that will be the time na pwede na siguro siya i-retire,” he explained.

(If the employer sees that lolo or lola are already week, they can already ask them to retire. Even if lolo still wants it, if the employer sees they are already moving slowly, then that'sthe time they can retire.)

--TeleRadyo, 4 August 2022