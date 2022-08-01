Home  >  News

DOH says 1st monkeypox case in PH recovering well

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2022 10:43 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippines' first monkeypox patient is said to be recovering from symptoms of the disease, while close contacts of the person have shown no signs of infection so far. Experts are calling for increased vigilance over the emergence of the new health threat. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   monkeypox   DOH   Department of Health  