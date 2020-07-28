Drilon opposes Duterte's fresh call for death penalty
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 28 2020 11:48 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Franklin Drilon, death penalty, Rodrigo Duterte, SONA2020, SONA 2020, Duterte SONA, Duterte SONA 2020, SONA COVID-19, new normal, SONA new normal
- /news/07/27/20/duterte-uses-fifth-sona-to-castigate-drilon-over-challenge-to-ban-political-dynasties
- /news/07/27/20/duterte-asked-wheres-pandemic-roadmap-in-sona
- /news/07/28/20/usually-full-of-rants-and-excuses-what-public-officials-said-about-dutertes-5th-sona
- /news/07/28/20/chinese-envoy-says-china-ph-relations-better-under-duterte
- /news/07/28/20/drilon-says-he-owes-nothing-to-lopezes-had-some-unaired-ads-on-abs-cbn