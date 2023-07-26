Manila North Port passenger terminal resumes operations

Watch more on iWantTFC

Operations at Manila North Passenger Terminal resumed Thursday morning following the lifting of the storm signal over Metro Manila.

More than 500 passengers were stranded at the terminal since Monday following the cancellation of trips due to the inclement weather.

Most of them came from far provinces so they opted to stay at the terminal for a couple of days.

In an advisory, “2Go Travel” shipping line announced that they will accomodate four trips today, two in the morning and two in the evening.



8:00 A.M. DUMAGUETE-DIPOLOG-ZAMBOANGA

9:00 A.M. CEBU-BUTUAN

6:00 P.M. BACOLOD-ILOILO-CAGAYAN DE ORO

7:00 P.M. CORON-PUERTO PRINCESA PALAWAN

One is bound for Dumaguete, Dipolog City and Zamboanga province that will depart at 8:00 in the morning. The next trip will leave the port at 9:00 in the morning for Cebu and Butuan. Both ships can carry more than 1,800 passengers.

At 6:00 in the evening, it will resume its trip bound for Bacolod, Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro. And the last trip will depart at 7:00 in the evening for Coron and Puerto Princesa Palawan.

Port police, members of the PNP Maritime Group, and the Philippine Coast Guard continue to monitor the safety of the passengers.

