Home  >  News

2 dead in Benguet, Kalinga after magnitude 7.0 quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2022 11:23 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Wednesday's strong tremor claimed the lives of 2 persons in the northern Philippine provinces of Benguet and Kalinga. It also prompted the suspension of classes and work in Baguio City. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Benguet   Kalinga   Abra earthquake   magnitude 7.0 earthquake  