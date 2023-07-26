Home  >  News

180,000 people affected by 'Egay': NDRRMC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2023 10:39 PM

Typhoon Egay has affected over 180,000 people in the Philippines.

It has also forced the province of Ilocos Norte to declare a state of calamity. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2023
