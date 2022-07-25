Home  >  News

Marcos names 19 priority bills during SONA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 12:18 AM

Ambitious goals set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Philippines.

 From tax reforms to expanding infrastructure projects, Marcos used his first State of the Nation Address to announce his legislative priorities and plans to boost the country's economy. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2022
