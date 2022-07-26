House lawmakers say some Marcos priority bills may be fast-tracked
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 26 2022 11:37 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Bongbong Marcos, House of Representatives, priority bills, SONA 2022
- /video/news/07/26/22/doh-daily-covid-cases-may-hit-19000-by-end-august
- /sports/07/26/22/in-photos-hidilyn-diaz-ties-knot-with-julius-naranjo
- /news/07/26/22/ressa-tells-ca-resolve-doubts-in-favor-of-accused
- /sports/07/26/22/esports-riot-ph-head-says-offline-competition-possible
- /news/07/26/22/dswd-dole-lay-down-plans-to-boost-job-creation