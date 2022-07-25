Home  >  News

Did Marcos leave some key issues out of SONA?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 12:23 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. received praise for the game plan he outline for his first year in office.

But critics note he left out several important issues from his State of the Nation Address. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bongbong Marcos   SONA   State of the Nation Address   SONA 2022  