Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Ilang lugar sa Occidental Mindoro binaha dahil sa habagat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 25 2023 06:54 PM | Updated as of Jul 25 2023 07:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lubog sa baha ang maraming lugar sa bayan ng Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro dahil sa habagat. Kaya puwersahan na ang pagpapalikas sa daan-daang residente. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Martes, 25 Hulyo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   Sablayan   Occidental Mindoro   panahon   Egay   Super Typhoon Egay   Bagyong Egay   baha   weather   panahon  