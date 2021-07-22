DILG nagbabala laban sa mga nag-aalok gawing PVC-ID ang vaccination cards
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 22 2021 08:11 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, Covid-19, vaccination, card, polyvinyl chloride, PVC-ID, Department of the Interior and Local Government, TV Patrol, Kori Quintos
- /video/news/07/22/21/ilang-kalsada-sa-qc-lubog-sa-baha
- /entertainment/07/22/21/who-is-actress-daniela-stranner-one-of-the-better-ones-according-to-cathy-garcia-molina
- /news/07/22/21/tanza-cavite-evacuation-alon-habagat
- /news/07/22/21/early-stage-covid-19-surge-metro-manila-octa
- /video/sports/07/22/21/laban-ng-pinoy-olympians-magsisimula-sa-biyernes