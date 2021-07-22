Home  >  News

DILG nagbabala laban sa mga nag-aalok gawing PVC-ID ang vaccination cards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 08:11 PM

Nagbabala ang Department of the Interior and Local Government laban sa mga nag-aalok online para gawing polyvinyl chloride o PVC-ID ang mga vaccination card. Ayon sa ahensiya, bukod sa hindi ito ligtas, hindi rin ito opisyal na magagamit. Nagpa-Patrol, Kori Quintos. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 22 Hulyo 2021

