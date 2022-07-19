Home  >  News

Pedia sa mga magulang: Ihanda ang mga bata sa face-to-face classes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:27 PM

Kahit ilang linggo pa bago magbukas ang klase, dapat nang inihahanda ang mga estudyante, lalo na ang mga unang beses sasabak sa face-to-face learning, ayon sa isang eksperto. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022

