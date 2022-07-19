Pedia sa mga magulang: Ihanda ang mga bata sa face-to-face classes
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:27 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /entertainment/07/19/22/watch-lyric-and-beat-stars-perform-songs-from-series
- /news/07/19/22/depleted-supply-of-beep-cards-anticipated-due-to-global-chip-shortage
- /sports/07/19/22/bowling-legend-bong-coo-named-as-psc-commissioner
- /video/news/07/19/22/babae-sugatan-sa-pagguho-ng-lupa-sa-taguig
- /sports/07/19/22/pldt-fuels-semis-bid-with-5-set-win-against-petro-gazz