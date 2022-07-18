Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Ilang kalsada sa Quezon City, binaha

Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 07:10 PM | Updated as of Jul 18 2022 07:18 PM

Binaha ang ilang kalsada sa Quezon City nitong Lunes ng hapon.

Pasado alas-3 ay bumuhos ang malakas na ulan dahilan upang agad na tumaas ang tubig sa Barangay Sto. Domingo.

Kabilang sa mga binahang lugar ang Amoranto Sr. Street, Don Jose Street, Calamba Street, at Samat Street.

Umabot hanggang tuhod ang baha sa mga naturang kalsada. 

May mga sasakyan din na tumirik at nabalahaw habang ang ilang manggagawa ay napilitang lumusong sa baha.

Marami rin ang mga basurang naglutangan at bumara sa mga kanal.

Noong isang linggo ay binaha rin ang bahagi ng G. Araneta, P. Florentino at Maria Clara sa Araneta Avenue.

