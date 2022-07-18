Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Babae binaril sa Commonwealth Avenue sa kasagsagan ng ulan

Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 08:05 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Dead on the spot ang isang kwarenta’y tres anyos na babae sa bahagi ng Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City Linggo ng gabi matapos pagbabarilin ng di pa nakikilalang salarin.

Nangyari ang pamamaslang sa kasagsagan ng ulan kayat nahirapan ang mga imbestigador na makahanap ng nakakita sa sa krimen.

Tukoy na ng mga pulis ang pagkakakilanlan nito na napag-alamang nakatira sa Barangay Santa Monica sa Novaliches.

Sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, napag-alaman nilang sangkot sa bentahan umano ng iligal na droga ang biktima at dati na ring nakulong sa kaparehong kaso.

Isasailalim din sa digital forensic ang cellphone ng biktima para makita ang mga huling ka transaksyon nito na posibleng makapag bigay ng lead upang malutas ang kaso.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  tagalog news   teleradyo   Quezon City   Commonwealth   Commuter   Shooting Incident  