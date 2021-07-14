Simularity stands by report in alleged waste dumping in South China Sea
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 14 2021 09:49 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DFA, Simularity, Department of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Locsin Jr., South China Sea, West Philippine Sea, China
- /news/07/14/21/labor-group-seeks-nbi-probe-into-alleged-state-funded-red-tagging
- /entertainment/07/14/21/never-cancel-yourself-this-is-how-toni-gonzaga-responds-on-being-cancelled-online
- /life/07/14/21/comedian-host-hans-mortel-dies
- /news/07/14/21/lalaking-nag-amok-at-nanagasa-sa-qc-at-maynila-na-inquest-na
- /business/07/14/21/eu-proposes-worlds-first-carbon-border-tax-for-some-imports