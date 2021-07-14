Home  >  News

Simularity stands by report in alleged waste dumping in South China Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2021 09:49 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A virtual fecal fight between the Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary and a company which alleged that Chinese ships are dumping human waste into the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine officials are disputing the report of Simularity, insisting this needs to be verified. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DFA   Simularity   Department of Foreign Affairs   Teodoro Locsin Jr.   South China Sea   West Philippine Sea   China  